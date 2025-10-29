Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the best T20I cricketers for India and he is currently the captain of the Indian T20I team who will lead them in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Since his debut in 2021, Suryakumar has been one of the best T20I batters and during the India vs Australia first T20I at Canberra he struck the 150th six of his T20I career. Although the match got washed out due to rain, Suryakumar was batting well and entertained fans during his short stay. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 Washed Out Due to Persistent Rain in Canberra; Umpires Decide to Call-Off Play For Poor Weather.

Suryakumar Yadav Completes 150 Sixes In T20Is

