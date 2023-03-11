Gujarat Giants will face Delhi Capitals in their next match at Women's Premier League 2023. Having won the toss, Gujarat captain Sneh Rana has decided to bat first. Gujarat have made two changes to their lineup as Laura Wolvaardt is all set to make her WPL debut. Georgia Wareham is also back in the lineup. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have also made one change. Laura Harris has been named in the starting eleven.

Gujarat Giants Opt To Bat First

Gujarat Giants Playing XI: Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Delhi Capitals Women Playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

