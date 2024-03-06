Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney won the toss and her side will bat first in this Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 6. Mooney and her team are without a win in four matches and would aim for their first points on the board in this contest. Gujarat Giants have made one change with Tarannum Pathan making way for Shabnam Md Shakil. Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other hand, are in-form, having won their last match against UP Warriorz. How To Watch GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League Match.

GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Toss Update

🚨 Toss Update 🚨 Gujarat Giants elect to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Live 💻📱https://t.co/W8mqrR94WB#TATAWPL | #GGvRCB pic.twitter.com/in5ImbSmuf — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 6, 2024

GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

