Gujarat Giants have lost all four matches played so far and will be looking to grab a win in today’s encounter to stay competitive in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 season. Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other hand are in great form winning three of five matches and stands second in the points table. The exciting game will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 2nd, 2024. Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the WPL 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League Match on Sports 18 Network. Live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League Match is also available on the Jio Cinema App. WPL 2024: Shabnim Ismail Shatters Record With Fastest Delivery Ever in Women’s Cricket.

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL Match Live

WPL 2024 Live on Sports 18 Network

