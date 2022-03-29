Australian and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell married his girlfriend of Indian origin, Vini Raman, in a traditional Indian ceremony in Chennai. Raman and Maxwell shared pictures from their Mehendi ceremony on social media.

Magical Night

The Two Families

