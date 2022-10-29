Glenn Phillips starred with a hundred and later the bowlers played their part to brilliance as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs in a Group 1 clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday, October 29. Phillips scored 104 off 64 deliveries to help New Zealand get to 167/7. Later, Trent Boult led a spectacular bowling effort with figures of 4/13 in his four overs. The other wicket-takers were Mitchell Santner (2/21), Ish Sodhi (2/21), Tim Southee (1/12) and Lockie Ferguson (1/32) as Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 102 runs in 19.2 overs.

New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka:

A big win for New Zealand to keep their net run rate soaring 😍#T20WorldCup | #NZvSL | 📝: https://t.co/7YevVnQdfG pic.twitter.com/gnlGWMNVCx — ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2022

