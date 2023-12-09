Another uncapped Indian all-rounder joins the list of sold cricketers as Kashvee Gautam gets sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 2 Crore. A bidding war broke between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants given both want to reinforce their fast-bowling departments but it was GG, who finally trumped UPW for Kashvee.

Kashvee Gautam Sold to GG-W For INR 2 Crore

SOLD for INR 𝟮 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗲! 💰 Kashvee Gautam will now play for the Gujarat Giants 👏👏#TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 9, 2023

