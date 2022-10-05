Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and other Indian cricket stars extended wishes to their fans and followers on Dussehra. Taking to social media, Kohli, Sehwag, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Gautam Gambhir and also Dinesh Karthik amongst others, wished their fans on this auspicious occasion, which marks the end of Navratri.

Check out these wishes below:

Virat Kohli:

May the light always prevail. Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 5, 2022

Gautam Gambhir:

Wishing everyone around the world a very #HappyDussehra. Jai Shree Ram! pic.twitter.com/XsDGXReKu8 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 5, 2022

Virender Sehwag:

May Maa Durga and Lord Rama bestow their blessings upon you and keep lighting your path always. A day to celebrate victory of good over evil. Wishing you a great Vijaydashmi #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/E93lYCCfv7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 5, 2022

Dinesh Karthik:

Wishing everyone a very happy Dussehra. May this festival be full of happiness, prosperity and positivity.#Dussehra — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 5, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav:

Wishing everyone a very happy Dussehra! May god fill your life with love, success and happiness 💫 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) October 5, 2022

KL Rahul:

Love, light and prosperity to all. Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra. ✨ — K L Rahul (@klrahul) October 5, 2022

