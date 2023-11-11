Haris Rauf has set the unwanted record of conceding the most runs by a bowler in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Pakistan fast bowler has conceded 533 runs in the tournament, which included him leaking 64 against England in his side's last match of the tournament. Rauf overtook England spinner Adil Rashid, who had conceded 526 runs in the 2019 edition of the World Cup. Pakistan have already been eliminated from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Direct Hit! Haris Rauf Runs Out Jos Buttler With Brilliant Throw During ENG vs PAK ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Haris Rauf Sets Unwanted Record

533 - Pakistan's Haris Rauf has conceded 533 runs in the 2023 @cricketworldcup, the outright most by any bowler in a single edition of the competition, overtaking the 526 runs conceded by Adil Rashid in 2019. Leaky.#ENGvPAK #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/4aH3N7u8oi — OptaJim (@OptaJim) November 11, 2023

