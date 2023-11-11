Haris Rauf came up with a bullet throw to run out Jos Buttler in the England vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 11. Buttler attempted to hit a big shot but missed and the ball struck his pad to go to the short-third region where Rauf was fielding. The fast bowler then picked up the ball and came up with a magnificent throw which hit the stumps and caught Buttler short of his crease by a fair margin. Bizarre! Mohammad Wasim Jr’s Delivery to Jos Buttler Hits Stump but Bails Don’t Fall During ENG vs PAK CWC 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

