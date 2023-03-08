It's Harmanpreet Kaur's birthday today and on this day, it is only right that one of her most famous knocks is revisited. It was a sparkling 171* against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 semifinal and it helped India beat the dominant Aussies and enter the final. Kaur walked out to bat with India at 35/2 and she played one of the best knocks in women's cricket history against a quality Australian bowling attack. She took the fight back to Australia with an array of superb shots on both sides of the wicket, scoring 171* off just 115 balls. Her knock included 20 fours and seven big sixes, which helped the Mithali Raj-Indian team score 281/4 in a 42-over contest. India eventually won the match by 36 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur Receiving Birthday Wishes From Mumbai Indians Teammates, Colleagues and Family Members Is What You Need to See Today! (Watch Video).

Relive Harmanpreet Kaur's Iconic 171* Here

