Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of Mumbai Indians in the ongoing WPL 2023, is celebrating her 34th Birthday today. On her special occasion, her teammates, former colleagues from the Indian team as well as her family members wish her. Jhulan Goswami, who played with Harmanpreet in India team for a long time, shared stories. Foreign stars like Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt and coaches like Lydia Greenway and Charlotte Edwards also expressed their wishes to make her day more special. Harmanpreet Kaur Birthday: Netizens Share Wishes for India and Mumbai Indians Captain As She Turns 34.

Harmanpreet Kaur Receives Birthday Wishes From Mumbai Indians Teammates

