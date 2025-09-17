Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has been in a poor run of form in the Asia Cup 2025 and for the third consecutive time he has been dismissed for a duck. In the first match of the Asia Cup 2025 against Oman, Saim Ayub was dismissed LBW for a golden duck. In the second match against India, he again got dismissed by Hardik Pandya and departed for a duck. Now in the third game against UAE, Junaid Siddique got him to play a slash and the ball carried comfortably to the deep third man fielder when Saim was still on zero. With this, he completed his hat-trick of ducks. Andy Pycroft Conducts Toss in Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match; Controversy-Hit Match Referee to Officiate Game Despite Protests From PCB.

Saim Ayub Out for Third Consecutive Duck in Asia Cup 2025

Saim Ayub in this Asia Cup, has registered a hattrick of ducks. 0(1) vs Oman 0(1) vs India 0(2) vs UAE — Spandan Roy (@talksports45) September 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)