The Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match got delayed after Pakistan threatened to boycott the game. They eventually arrived late and the match went on as scheduled after one-hour delay. After the India vs Pakistan match and the handshake controversy that followed it, Pakistan camp appealed for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the panel of referees of the Asia Cup 2025 match. They also threatened that if he is not removed, Pakistan will boycott the UAE match. But ICC rejected the appeal, and clarified their stance as well. This made the PCB take the stance of boycotting the UAE match in protest. Despite being controversy hit, Pycroft was appointed match referee for the Pakistan vs UAE game and he also conducted the toss between the two sides. Pakistan Cancel Press Conference on Eve of Asia Cup 2025 Match vs UAE Amid Boycott Talks Following IND vs PAK Handshake Controversy.

Andy Pycroft Present At Toss

