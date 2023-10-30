Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are all set to put on a show in this highly anticipated match when they go up against each other in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The AFG vs SL contest is scheduled to get underway at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India and the AFG vs SL live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans who are keen on watching Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka free live streaming online can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app (on mobile devices). Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AFG vs SL CWC Match in Pune

AFG vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming

Both teams will be hoping to keep their semi-final aspirations alive 🇦🇫 🇱🇰#CWC23 #AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/GrgtkFETaS — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 30, 2023

