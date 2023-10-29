Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will face each other in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST. In their five games in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have each won two and lost three. Each has four points. In their previous ICC World Cup 2023 match, both teams clinched victory over their respective opponents. Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets in their last game, while Sri Lanka defeated England by 8 wickets in their most recent encounter as well. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: England Fall to Bottom Spot After Netherlands Beat Bangladesh, New Zealand Remain Third Despite Defeat

Afghanistan's most productive batter is currently Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 224 runs in five matches. Following him with 173 and 168 runs, respectively, are Ibrahim Zadran and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi. Afghanistan have bowled pretty well this campaign as Rashid Khan and pacer Naveen-ul-Haq have shown great potential in every game by clinching important wickets. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Azmatullah Omarzai are also one of their trusted players in the bowling lineup. Afghanistan doesn't have any real injury concerns and will be looking to carry on with the same squad.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have had a few poor performances early in the competition. But Sri Lanka has now begun to win some games and are eyeing for the semifinal spot. With Dilshan Madhushanka in outstanding form, the injury-plagued bowling attack has made significant progress. Similar to Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis has been scoring runs on a regular basis. Sadeera Samarawickrama with 295 runs in 5 matches is leading from the front. Among bowlers, Dilshan Madushanka is at the top with 11 wickets in 5 matches. However, their skipper Dasun Shanaka was ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament after an unfortunate injury.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head in ODIs

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have played each other in 11 ODIs. Sri Lanka has won seven matches, while Afghanistan has won three of them. One match finished with no results.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Key Players

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Ibrahim Zadran Rashid Khan Sadeera Samarawickrama Kusal Perera

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The AFG vs SL match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans therefore can watch the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches can do so for free.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (C)(WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara

