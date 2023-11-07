Australia will face Afghanistan in match number 39 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The AUS vs AFG game is scheduled to get underway at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India and the AUS vs AFG live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans who are keen on watching Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka free live streaming online can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app (on mobile devices). ‘Special Moment for Each and Everyone’ Rashid Khan Reacts After Sachin Tendulkar Meets Afghanistan Team Ahead of AUS vs AFG CWC 2023 Match (Watch Video)

How to Watch AUS vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming Online?

An in-form 🇦🇺 is ready to face determined 🇦🇫! 👊🏻 Would we see yet another upset or will the Kangaroos continue their winning run? 👀 Tune-in to #AUSvAFG in the #WorldCupOnStar Today, 12.30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#CWC23 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/7jAFk1J3II — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 7, 2023

