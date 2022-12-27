Cameron Green's sensational performance with the ball in hand has handed Australia a significant advantage as the hosts bowled out South Africa for just 189 on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test. The second day's play will start at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of this series and will provide live telecast of the match in India. Fans who are interested in watching live streaming, can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. AUS vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Stumps: David Warner Gives a Bright Start to Australia, Australia 45-1 at the End of Play.

AUS vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

𝑨 𝑩𝒐𝒙𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑫𝒂𝒚 𝑻𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒏 2 𝒇𝒊𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒆 𝑹𝒊𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒔 🇦🇺🇿🇦 ⚔️ Watch The Kangaroos take on the Proteas in the Second Test, starting tomorrow, 5 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/sbJUFPcM8Z — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 25, 2022

