Alex Carey's maiden hundred and gritty performances from Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc saw Australia dominate proceedings once again on Day 3. They would look to do the same on Day 4 when the play starts at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network will provide live telecast of the day's play. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Blood on Trouser! Mitchell Starc Bowls Through Pain During AUS vs SA 2nd Test at Melbourne After Dislocating Tip of Finger On Day 1.

AUS vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

𝑨 𝑩𝒐𝒙𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑫𝒂𝒚 𝑻𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒏 2 𝒇𝒊𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒆 𝑹𝒊𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒔 🇦🇺🇿🇦 ⚔️ Watch The Kangaroos take on the Proteas in the Second Test, starting tomorrow, 5 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/sbJUFPcM8Z — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)