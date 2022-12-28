Australian speedster Mitchell Starc was seen bleeding from his hand when the left arm quick attempted to bowl through pain with his injured hand during the third innings of the 2nd Test between Australia and South Africa at Melbourne. Starc dislocated the tip of his middle finger on his left hand, his bowling hand, while attempting to take a catch at long-on during the post-lunch session on day one. While he forcefully tries to bowl using the injured left arm, his finger started to bleed again as spotted when he wiped the hand on his trousers. Alex Carey Hits Maiden Test Ton, Becomes First Aussie Wicketkeeper To Score Test Hundred in Nine Years.

Blood Spotted On Mitchell Starc's Trouser

Mitch Starc is bowling through the pain 😳 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/oVaRbZmfDU — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2022

