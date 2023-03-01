Bangladesh are facing England in the 1st ODI of a three-match series at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game has already started as Bangladesh are currently batting after winning the toss. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, BAN vs ENG ODI series has no broadcasters. Hence the 1st ODI will not be telecasted on TV. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website. Shahid Afridi Birthday Special: A Look at Highs and Lows of Former Pakistan Captain’s Cricket Career As He Turns 43.

Bangladesh vs England 1st ODI 2023 Live Streaming

Modhumoti Bank Limited ODI Series: 1st ODI Bangladesh vs England | TOSS Full Match Details : https://t.co/xm4wf3uHlT... Watch the Match Live on: Gazi TV, T-Sports, Rabbithole, TOFFEE #BCB | #Cricket | #BANvENG pic.twitter.com/eG7r0GN6IJ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)