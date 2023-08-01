Central Zone and South Zone will lock horns in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 on August 1. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground and it starts at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). With the BCCI Media rights yet to be sold, the live telecast of this match won't be available. But fans can watch live streaming of this contest on the BCCI.TV website and BCCI app. Deodhar Trophy 2023: Central Zone Beats North East Zone by Eight Wickets.

Central Zone vs South Zone Deodhar Trophy Live Streaming

Just 1️⃣ Day to go for the #DeodharTrophy to begin 🏆 Catch all the LIVE action on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc and the official BCCI APP 📱 pic.twitter.com/RSfbNlZFnK — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 23, 2023

