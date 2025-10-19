India and Australia face each other in the first match of a three-game IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series on Sunday, October 19. The IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 is set to be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth and it will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series and fans can watch India vs Australia live telecast of the 1st ODI on its channels. The IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 live telecast will also be available on DD Sports, but only for DD Free Dish users. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch IND vs AUS live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Will It Rain in Perth During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025? Check Live Weather Forecast.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast Details

Brothers of destruction are back! 😎 Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma return down under as Team India gear up for the #ToughestRivalry! 🤜🏻🤛🏻#AUSvIND 👉 1st ODI | SUN, 19th OCT, 8 AM on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/tzXkHor5IV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 18, 2025

