After winning the 1st Test of the two-match series convincingly, India are all set to face Bangladesh in the 2nd Test at Dhaka. The India is Bangladesh 2nd Test is all set to be hosted by Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka and the Day 1 of the match is slated to start from 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the match will be available of Sony sports network. DD Sports will provide the free telecast to the DD Free Dish users. Fans can also access the live stream through the SonyLiv app and website. IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming Online and Telecast: When and Where to Watch Indian Premier League Mini-Auction for Free?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 Day 1 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 is chasing a famous series win over @BCBtigers 🇧🇩 Will @klrahul lead the visitors to a historic 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧-𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐩 over the hosts? 🤔 Tune in to #BANvIND 2️⃣nd Test Day ☝️, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/vgQITPAimS — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)