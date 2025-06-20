India national cricket team's battle against the Three Lions in England for a five-match Test series begins today, on June 20. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 1 is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The India vs England Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 1st Test 2025 is organized to be played at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster. DD Sports will also live telecast the match but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. JioHotstar has the digital rights, so fans in India can watch the India vs England 1st Test 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but to watch the full match they will require a subscription. Why is IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Sony LIV App and Website?.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Live Telecast Details

