India would lock horns with New Zealand in the second match of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, November 27. The match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton and is slated to start at 7:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports will provide live telecast of this match on DD Free Dish and DTH platforms. Fans who are keen on watching live streaming of the game, can do so on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Telecast Details:

MatchDay Tribe; Get ready for the VIBE 💥 #NZvIND Sunday Action Rush ⚡️LIVE on DD Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/JI3sxDQs0h — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 26, 2022

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming Online Details:

here's your 🎫 to the 2nd #NZvIND ODI! Cheer for your team on 27 Nov at 6AM, watch LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Prime Video#NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/bAqas0czL6 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 26, 2022

