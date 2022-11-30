India and New Zealand are set for a collision course in Christchurch for the 3rd ODI of the series on Wednesday, November 30. The match will begin at 7:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be played at the Hagley Oval. The live telecast of this contest would be available on DD Sports on DD Free Dish and DTH platforms. Fans interested in live streaming of this match, they can do so on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Telecast Details:

Ready for the FINAL challenge 💥 #NZvIND; 3rd ODI 📺Broadcast starts at 6 am 🏏Game starts at 7 am pic.twitter.com/at3A8X1hJT — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 29, 2022

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details:

it's a must-win game for #TeamIndia & they need all your support! 🥳 Watch the 3rd #NZvIND ODI: Nov 30 at 6 AM, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Prime Video.#NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/YDvZTI9QvW — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 29, 2022

