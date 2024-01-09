India Women will clash with Australia Women for the one final time in the three-match T20I series as the third match will be played on Tuesday, January 9. The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2023-24 match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and it will start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I live telecast will be available on Sports18 1/HD and Sports 18 2 TV channels. Fans can access the JioCinema mobile app or website to watch free live streaming of the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I online. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023–24: Kim Garth Reflects on Match-Winning Spell, Says ‘Tried To Learn the Best From Those Conditions’

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A tie-breaker 🤜🤛to determine who will grab the #INDvAUS women's T20I series beckons! ⚔️ Catch the final encounter from the #IDFCFirstBankT20ITrophy LIVE from 6:30 PM only on #JioCinema & #Sports18 👈#JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/2fZZwu3VWV — JioCinema (@JioCinema) January 9, 2024

