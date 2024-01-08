Australia’s seam-bowling all-rounder Kim Garth said the learnings from bowling in the conditions at the DY Patil Stadium during the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) had come handy during her match-winning spell of 2-27 in second T20I against India. Kim made her Australia debut on the tour of India in December 2022, and had played at the stadium for Gujarat Giants when WPL 2023 was happening in Mumbai. On Sunday evening, left India in trouble by taking out Shafali Verma with an inswinger and then took out Jemimah Rodrigues to set the tone for the visitors to keep the hosts’ to 130. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023–24: Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy Power Australia to Six Wickets Victory Over India, Level Series 1–1.

"I learned a lot in the WPL, we played out here at DY a fair bit so I tried to learn as best as I could from those conditions. It's not always super nice to bowl out here with the small outfield, and fast outfield as well and flat wickets, but I took away from that that I just need to try and keep the stumps in play as much as possible but also having a plan B and plan C when things don't go your way."

"Every time I get an opportunity to get out there and play for Australia, it's very special. To take a few wickets was really pleasing but most importantly to equal the series going into the last game was very pleasing for us. So, I've tried as best to learn from those experiences and to take it into this tour whenever I do get opportunities," said Kim after the match ended.

Kim, who also took the Player of the Match award in Sunday’s game, was also in praise of senior pace all-rounder Ellyse Perry marking her 300th international appearance in style with an unbeaten 34, including hitting the winning runs.

"I was lucky enough to play with Pez when I played in WBBL02 and WBBL03, and coming into that side I was super excited to be in the same team as her and be around her and spend a bit of time around her. Everything she has done on the field speaks enough for itself. It is pretty cool what she does off field as well and continues to inspire young boys and girls. She has just been so awesome for the women's game, and I am sure we'll see her continue to do the same in years to come." IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2023–24: Ellyse Perry Reflects on Hitting Winning Runs for Australia, Says ‘Just Doing My Job in the End’.

Kim also feels that for Tuesday’s match, the conditions will remain the same, as it was on Sunday. "(They were) bowler friendly conditions tonight … it's no secret I like to pitch the ball up and stand the seam up and let the ball do the talking and lucky for me I got a bit of movement, both back in off the seam and with the swing.”

“I'm just trying to keep the stumps in play and be nice and attacking and set attacking fields and lucky for me it came off tonight," she signed off.

