The India A cricket team will face the Australia A cricket team in an unofficial three-match ODI series, which starts on Tuesday, September 30. The Green Park Stadium in Kanpur will host the IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial ODI and it started at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no IND-A vs AUS-A live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Neither do fans have an online viewing option and hence, won't be able to watch IND-A vs AUS-A live streaming online. But fans might find IND-A vs AUS-A live score updates on BCCI and Cricket Australia's social media handles. KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Propel India A to Highest-Ever Run Chase by an ‘A’ Side As Dhruv Jurel and Co Chase Down 412 Thrashing Australia A in 2nd Unofficial Test.

IND-A vs AUS-A Live Streaming Not Available on JioHotstar

Hi! We appreciate your interest in watching the India A vs Australia A ODI series on JioHotstar. Please note that we do not have the streaming rights for this event; hence, it is not available on our platform. — JioHotstar_Helps (@hotstar_helps) September 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)