India and England will face each other in the second Test match of the five-match series at Lord's stadium starting from August 12, 2021 onwards. The match has a scheduled start tome of 03:30 pm IST and will be telecasted on Sony Sports channels with SonyLIV providing kive streaming.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)