North Zone will take the stage alongside Central Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, July 26 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2. The encounter will kick-start at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Given the BCCI media rights are yet to be sold, the live telecast of the North Zone vs Central Zone match will not be available in India. However, Indian fans should not be disappointed as they can enjoy the live streaming of the encounter on the official BCCI app and website. Wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh Takes a Stunning Catch During North Zone vs South Zone Deodhar Trophy 2023 Match (Watch Video)

North Zone vs Central Zone Live

Just 1️⃣ Day to go for the #DeodharTrophy to begin 🏆 Catch all the LIVE action on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc and the official BCCI APP 📱 pic.twitter.com/RSfbNlZFnK — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 23, 2023

