North Zone will face West Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 on Sunday, July 30. The fixture is set to feature some exciting names in the competition and it would be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, starting at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of this match will not be available as there is no official broadcast partner, with BCCI's media rights yet to be sold. But fans can watch live streaming online of this match on the BCCI.TV and BCCI app and website. Deodhar Trophy 2023: West Zone Win Thriller Over Central Zone by 1 Wicket.

Deodhar Trophy Live Streaming

Just 1️⃣ Day to go for the #DeodharTrophy to begin 🏆 Catch all the LIVE action on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc and the official BCCI APP 📱 pic.twitter.com/RSfbNlZFnK — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 23, 2023

