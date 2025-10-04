Looking to avoid a series defeat, the New Zealand national cricket team will lock horns against arch-rivals Australia in NZ vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025. Having already lost the Chappell-Hadlee T20I Trophy 2025, New Zealand will want to play for pride and ensure Australia heads home with a level score. The NZ vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 will start at 11:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), and will be held at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on October 4. Fans in India will find viewing options for the NZ vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. Sony Sports Network holds the streaming rights to the New Zealand vs Australia 2025 ODI series and will provide live online viewing options for the NZ vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 on the SonyLIV app and website. FanCode will also offer live streaming and online viewing options on its app and website. New Zealand vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd T20I 2025 and Who Will Win NZ vs AUS T20I?.

NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)