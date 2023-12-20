New Zealand will face off against Bangladesh in the second of the three-match ODI series, which is scheduled on Wednesday, December 20. The NZ vs BAN 2nd ODI will be played at the Saxton Oval, Nelson and it starts at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI live streaming on the Amazon Prime Video app, at the cost of a subscription fee. Tony De Zorzi's Century, Nandre Burger's Three-Wicket Haul Power South Africa to Eight Wicket Win Over India in 2nd ODI, Hosts Level Series 1-1.

NZ vs BAN 2nd ODI 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

the clash continues… 🔥 watch #NZvsBAN 2nd ODI, Dec 20 LIVE and exclusive only on Prime Video!#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/uMPuXQzkUe — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 19, 2023

