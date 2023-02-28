Kane Williamson's hundred has given New Zealand a fighting platform against England as we enter day 5 of the 2nd Test between New Zealand and England. New Zealand are still leading by 210 runs and will look to challenge England on their way of chasing down the total in the final innings. Play on Day 5 of the second Test begins on Tuesday, February 28, at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). New Zealand don't have enough runs to be defensive and look for a draw. A result is almost assured and they have to look to pick up the remaining nine wickets of England and for that the first session will be crucial. Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch live streaming of this match on the Amazon Prime Video app and website at the cost of a subscription fee.

New Zealand vs England 2nd Test 2023 Live

tune in for another cut to cut clash 🏏 watch #NZvsENG,2nd Test now live and exclusive only on Prime Video#CricketOnPrimehttps://t.co/29HTUgRNSF pic.twitter.com/dc3Fol63Lq — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)