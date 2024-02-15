South Africa made a comeback after a mixed Day 1 and finish the Day 2 with the upper hand in their favour with a 31-run lead. The New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test 2024 Day 3 will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 13, Tuesday and has a scheduled start time of 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). However, the NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2024 will not be available on TV in India and therefore fans will not watch the live telecast of the NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2024 on their TV sets. In a piece of good news for fans, Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2024. NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2024: Dane Piedt Helps Proteas To Keep 31-Run Lead Over Kiwis at Stumps on Day 2.

NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2024 Day 2 Score

South Africa will take a lead of 31 runs to Day 3 at Seddon Park. Back with the ball in the morning in Hamilton. Scorecard | https://t.co/6GWv3Xw6Y7 #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/5k4h7Och8m — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 14, 2024

NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2024 Day 3 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

will NZ win the series or will SA even it out?🏏🔥 Watch #NZvsSA 2nd Test Feb 13 - 17 LIVE only on Prime Video#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/UbQbfAMRf6 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 12, 2024

