Pakistan are set to take on Netherlands in the 2nd ODI of the three match series on August 18, 2022. The match would be played at the Hazelaarweg and will begin at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, there are no official broadcasters of the Pakistan tour of Netherlands 2022. Hence fans will not be able to watch the match on their TV sets. In Pakistan, NED vs PAK 1st ODI will be televised on PTV Sports. Fans can watch online live streaming of the fixture on FanCode app and website.

🔊🔛 Watch Pakistan batting coach @yousaf1788's special exercise with @FakharZamanLive in the nets to increase the focus of the batter 🏏#NEDvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/NkFIHaTYW4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 17, 2022

