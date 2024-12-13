South Africa will meet Pakistan in the second SA vs PAK T20I 2024, having gained a 1-0 lead after winning the first clash. The SA vs PAK 2nd T20I will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion and will start at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Rights to the South Africa vs Pakistan T20I 2024 series are owned by Sports 18. Fans can find live telecast viewing option for South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2024 on Sports18 1. Also, the South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming viewing option is available on JioCinema app and website. South Africa Name Strong Temba Bavuma-Led Squad for ODI Series Against Pakistan With ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Mind

The rivalry is heating up 🔥 as the Proteas host the Shaheens 😍 Watch the #SAvPAK T20I series starting today, LIVE on #JioCinema & #Sports18 👈#JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/3R3izAPbC1 — Sports18 (@Sports18) December 10, 2024

