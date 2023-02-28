South Africa and West Indies square off in the 1st of a two-match Test series on Tuesday, February 28. The match will be played at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium and will begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of this series and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports First. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. But they need to buy a match pass for that at the cost of a nominal fee. Stump Breaking! Tom Curran Breaks Fakhar Zaman's Middle-Stump During Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

South Africa vs West Indies Live

