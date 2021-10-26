South Africa takes on West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup match 18 at the Dubai International Stadium. The SA vs WI T20 match has a start time of 03:30 PM IST with toss at 03:00 PM. The SA vs WI live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network. Disney+Hotstar app will provide live streaming online of this game.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)