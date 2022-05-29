Scotland will face USA in game two of the three-match series in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two. The clash will be played at the Moosa Stadium on May 29, 2022 (Sunday) at 09:00 PM IST. FanCode will stream the game live for fans in India. ICC TV will also provide the streaming of the game.

