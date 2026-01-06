Sri Lanka will be back in action in the short T20I series against Pakistan as they take on the visitors in the first of the three-match series starting from January 7. Pakistan previously dominated in recent tri-series encounters, but Sri Lanka will be looking to leverage their home advantage in this crucial build-up. The two teams face off now in a series that serves as a vital preparation stage for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 for both sides. As co-hosts of the upcoming global event, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will both aim to fine-tune their combinations to ensure they are peak contenders when the tournament begins in February. On Which Channel Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SL vs PAK T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Sri Lanka will rely on their core of explosive hitters and deceptive spinners who thrive in home conditions. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis remain the pillars of the batting order, while the spin wizardry of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will be key on the Dambulla surface. Pakistan, meanwhile, will be led by Salman Ali Agha in a squad that sees the return of star all-rounder Shadab Khan. Despite missing BBL-bound seniors like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan will look toward young talents like Saim Ayub and Khawaja Nafay to fire. Fans are eager for this clash and want to know if weather will affect the SL vs PAK 1st T20I game.

Dambulla Weather Live Updates for SL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026

Good news for the fans as there is a minimal chance of rainfall during the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2026. Current forecasts indicate only a 5% to 8% chance of precipitation during match hours, though it is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the evening. Humidity is likely to be high, hovering between 75% and 82%, which could introduce a significant dew factor in the second innings, potentially aiding the side batting second. Temperatures will be comfortable for cricket, ranging between 22 to 25 degrees Celsius. BCB Cites Decision to Not Visit India For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is to 'Safeguard the Safety and Well-Being of Bangladesh Cricketers and Officials'.

s

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium Pitch Report for SL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026

The pitch at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium typically offers a balanced contest but leans toward the batters early on. The surface is known for being hard and dry, allowing the ball to come onto the bat nicely in the initial stages. The average first-innings score here in T20Is is approximately 143-160. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, allowing spinners to extract turn and grip, making them highly influential in the middle overs. In night matches, the proximity to the Ibbankatuwa Lake often leads to dew, which can make the ball difficult for bowlers to grip in the latter half, often prompting captains to bowl first after winning the toss.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).