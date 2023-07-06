USA will square off against UAE in a ninth place playoff of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier on July 6, 2023, Thursday. The match will take place at the Takashinga Sports Club, and has a start time of 12.30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. So, the USA vs UAE match of the CWC 2023 Qualifier will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Zimbabwe Eliminated From ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier After 31-Run Defeat to Scotland.

USA vs UAE Live Stream

Match Day: USA take on UAE in their second and final playoff match at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. Match begins Midnight Pacific/3am EDT Score card link 📷https://t.co/osFL8rWYte Live streaming options 📷 ESPN+ Willow TV#CWC23 #WeAreUSACricket@ICC @cricketworldcup — USA Cricket (@usacricket) July 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)