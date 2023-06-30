The United States of America cricket team will lock horns with Ireland in the 7th-place playoff semifinal match in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier on June 30. The match will be played at the Takasingha Sports Club and it will begin at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier in India, but the match is not going to be available for live telecast on TV channels. But fans can watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode apps and websites. Sean Williams Scores His Third Century of ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Achieves Feat During Zimbabwe vs Oman in Super Six Clash.

United States of America vs Ireland

Join us tomorrow as Ireland Men take on USA Men in our first of two playoff matches. Starts 8am (Ireland time). Let’s be #BackingGreen! ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/SroyfOVt2d — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) June 29, 2023

