Zimbabwe national cricket team are hosting the World Test Championship 2025 final match winning the South Africa national cricket team for a two-match Test Series. The Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 is scheduled to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from Saturday, June 28. The ZIM vs SA 1st Test Day 1 starts from 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the SA vs ZIM 1st Test 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans looking for live streaming viewing options can watch the ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025 on the FanCode app and website. Fans can watch the full match after buying a match-pass worth 25 INR. ZIM vs SA 2025: Dewald Brevis Set for Test Debut As New-Look South Africa Face Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025 Details

It’s Day 1 of the first Test, and our Proteas Men are set to take the field against Zimbabwe 🇿🇦🏏. Don’t miss a second of the action as our rising stars step into the Test arena, ready to make their mark 🔥💪! 📺 Catch it all live on SuperSport!#WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/qvZiANcSZ8 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 28, 2025

