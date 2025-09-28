Looking to win their second-ever One-Day International match, the United Arab Emirates Women national cricket team will lock horns against the Zimbabwe Women national cricket team in ZIM-W vs UAE-W 2nd ODI 2025 on September 28. The ZIM-W vs UAE-W 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and commences at 12:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with UAE Women leading the series 1-0 against Zimbabwe Women. Unfortunately, fans will not be able to watch ZIM-W vs UAE-W 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, live online viewing options of the ZIM-W vs UAE-W 2nd ODI live streaming will be provided on the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube Channel. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Former Team India Captains Mithali Raj, Anjum Chopra Among Female-Led Commentary Panel.

ZIM-W vs UAE-W 2nd ODI 2025, Live Streaming

