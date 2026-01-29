Google has unveiled significant enhancements to Gemini integration in its Chrome browser, marking a major step towards making AI a core part of everyday web browsing. Powered by the advanced Gemini 3 model, the update introduces a persistent side panel for seamless multitasking, allowing users to query across tabs, summarise content, or handle tasks without switching windows. Key additions include deeper integration with Google apps such as Gmail, Calendar, Maps, YouTube, Shopping, and Flights, enabling context-aware assistance—for example, drafting emails based on flight details. The creative Nano Banana tool allows on-the-fly image transformations using prompts. Most notably, Auto Browse—an agentic feature—automates complex multi-step workflows such as travel planning or form-filling. Currently available in the US for macOS, Windows, and Chromebook Plus users, with Auto Browse exclusive to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, these updates position Chrome as a strong contender in the emerging AI browser landscape. Google Chrome Gets Major Gemini 3 Upgrade with Auto Browse and Persistent Side Panel; Know Everything About New AI Features Launched for Users. Bluesky New Features Coming: X-Rival Platform To Offer Better Posting Tools, Improve Discovery and Live Features for Users in 2026.

Google Launches Gemini 3-Powered Chrome Features

Now Chrome is even better with major updates to Gemini in Chrome. Easier to use. More personalized. And more helpful than ever, with Gemini 3. 🎢 Available in the U.S., auto browse for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. pic.twitter.com/tILRW3osyO — Chrome (@googlechrome) January 28, 2026

Chrome Launches Gemini 3-Powered Features

We’re introducing major updates to Gemini in @GoogleChrome for MacOS, Windows and Chromebook Plus. Built on Gemini 3, our most intelligent model, these powerful new AI features can help you multitask more easily and get the most out of the web 🧵 pic.twitter.com/OxwTdrUrDy — Google (@Google) January 28, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)