Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a very important 18-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. This was a statement win for RCB who earlier lost their first leg match against LSG at home. Following the game, RCB batter Virat Kohli was involved in a heated altercation with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and bowler Naveen-ul-Haq. Now in a newly released video of the dressing room, Kohli could be seen saying, "If you can give it, you gotta take it. Otherwise don't give it." IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Fined Full Match Fees After Verbal Spat Following LSG vs RCB Clash; Naveen-ul-Haq To Cough Up 50 Per Cent.

Virat Kohli’s Dressing Room Reaction After LSG Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore)

