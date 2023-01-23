Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed showed some of his T20 hitting prowess in the recent T20 World Cup 2022 match against India but in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League he seems to have realised his true potential in T20s and launched back-to-back fiery knocks with incredible consistency. His Pakistan teammates as well as fans were extremely impressed with his hitting form and took to twitter to take part in #iftimania, a twitter trend launched by the Pakistani cricketer. Haroon Rashid Appointed As New Chief Selector of PCB, Set to Takeover From Interim Chief Selector Shahid Afridi.

#IftiMania Takes All Over Twitter

Where to get tickets?

King of Sixes in BPL

Watchout

Huge!

#iftimania era begins

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)