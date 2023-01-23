Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed showed some of his T20 hitting prowess in the recent T20 World Cup 2022 match against India but in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League he seems to have realised his true potential in T20s and launched back-to-back fiery knocks with incredible consistency. His Pakistan teammates as well as fans were extremely impressed with his hitting form and took to twitter to take part in #iftimania, a twitter trend launched by the Pakistani cricketer. Haroon Rashid Appointed As New Chief Selector of PCB, Set to Takeover From Interim Chief Selector Shahid Afridi.

#IftiMania Takes All Over Twitter

Where to get tickets?

Ifti bhai aap ka bhai shadab bol raha ho. Aap ki century kmal thi. Yeh #iftimania ke ticket kahan se milne he? Release kab h? — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 20, 2023

King of Sixes in BPL

#IftiMania in the Bangladesh Premier League once again. @IftiAhmed221 has now hit 18 sixes in the tournament and no player has hit more than him. Strike-rate of 182 and average of 128 🔥🔥 #BPL2023 pic.twitter.com/0SrVPPDB2y — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 20, 2023

Watchout

The stakes of @IftiAhmed221 have only risen in the past few months. He went to Aus for the WC & since then has never looked back. Recent showings in BPL are an example. PSL 8 just might be his jam. Comeback in PCT is immiment. Watchout, opponents! #IftiMania #BPL #PSL. pic.twitter.com/rwXY4CxKkj — The Shaheens Brigade (@ShaheensBrigade) January 22, 2023

Huge!

#iftimania era begins

We are in the #IftiMania Era now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OEqQ1fHlGZ — 🇵🇰 Muhammad Noor 🇵🇰 (@Noor_Marriii) January 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)